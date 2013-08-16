DOTD: Work on U.S. 171 in Vernon may be complete in late September

Work on U.S. 171 in the New Llano and Leesville area may be complete at the end of September, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Officials said the project is broken up into three sections.

Section one is asphalt patching and resurfacing. Officials said crews still need to install rumble strips and pavement striping. Completion status of the project is 98 percent.

Section 2, officials said, includes the reconstruction of the roadway. Crews are performing asphalt work on the northbound and southbound lanes as well as installing rumble strips and striping. Completion status of that section is 75 percent.

Section 3 is rehabilitation of the roadway. Officials said the section involves removal and replacement of individual concrete pavement panels. This section is 100 percent complete, officials said.

