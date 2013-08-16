Report: La. ranks 2nd worst in nursing home care

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana nursing home care ranked second-worst in the nation, failing every staffing measure in a report by Families for Better Care, a nonprofit group whose goal is to improve long-term care.

The group scored, ranked and graded states on eight federal quality measures, such as the average number of hours of nursing care each resident received per day.

Joseph Donchess, executive director of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, tells The Advocate (http://bit.ly/1ab40o9 ) the report was filled with "half-truths" and "no truths."

The report gave Louisiana an F and said the state's nursing home residents receive 32 minutes of professional nursing care per day.

Donchess said Louisiana is only a few minutes below the national average in both nursing assistant and physical therapist staff hours per resident per day.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

