Broussard man's prosthetic arm stolen

BROUSSARD, La. (AP) - Authorities say a prosthetic arm was stolen during a home burglary in Broussard.

Lafayette Parish deputies tell The Advertiser (http://bit.ly/16TQ0fA ) someone entered the home between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday.

The victim told deputies that a black bag containing her husband's prosthetic arm and his pain medication was stolen from the home

The victim told deputies the intruder took leftover chicken from the refrigerator and fed it to the couple's Great Dane to distract the dog during the burglary.

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com

