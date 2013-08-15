Texas men accused of trying to steal wheels from dealership

Two Texas men are accused of trying to steal wheels off vehicles at a Sulphur dealership.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies patrolling Hwy. 90 in Sulphur spotted two men, later identified as 42-year-old Daniel L. Washington and 33-year-old Robert A. Lewis, walking around the dealership's parking lot.

Washington, of Spring, Texas, and Lewis, of Houston, are accused of attempting to steal aluminum wheels, worth over $21,000, off of six trucks.

"When the deputies approached Washington and Lewis, both fled on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit, they were apprehended by deputies without incident," the release states.

Authorities said the men were found with a drill, lug wrench, floor jack, bolt cutters and two cardboard boxes filled with wooden blocks.

"Deputies also discovered Washington was in possession of a set of keys to a U-Haul truck, which was located two blocks from the car dealership parked at Sulphur High School," the release continues.

Both were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on attempted theft over $1,500, criminal trespass, flight from an officer and possession of burglary tools.

Bonds are pending.

