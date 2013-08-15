La. casino winnings up $15M from a year ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's statewide casino winnings are up from a year ago, even though the take fell at 10 of 19 riverboat casinos and 3 of 4 racetrack slot machine casinos.
State figures released Thursday show that two riverboats that opened within the past year made most of the increase.
State-regulated casinos won $212.6 million in July, up $10.2 million from June and $15 million from a year ago.
Race track casinos won $33.7 million - $807,000 more than in June but $1.3 million less than the take a year earlier.
The 19 riverboat casinos made $135.6 million, up $11.2 million from June and $1.4 million more than in July 2012.
The New Orleans land casino won $25.4 million, down $1.8 million from June and up $1.3 million from a year earlier.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.