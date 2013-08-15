State Bond Commission signs off on local projects - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State Bond Commission signs off on local projects

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Area's second charter school has received funding to build its new location.

The Louisiana State Bond Commission on Thursday approved $20 million in bonds to build the Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy at the corner of East McNeese Street and South Park Drive in Lake Charles.

Officials plan to open the charter school at its new location next August.

This year, classes will be held at a temporary location.

Also on Thursday, the commission approved funding for the Beauregard Parish Police Jury to buy an old church.

The commission approved nearly $1 million for the purchase of the former First Baptist Church of DeRidder.

The plan is to renovate it for use as a temporary court for two judges, clerk of court and all their staff during repairs to the current courthouse.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

