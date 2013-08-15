Panel approves incentives for Sasol fuel plant

A legislative committee has approved incentives for the Sasol fuel plant planned for Southwest Louisiana.

The approval came Thursday during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget in Baton Rouge.

The approval comes a week after members said they did not have enough information about the cost of tax incentives used to lure the facility.

