Hemphill named McNeese Athletic Director

Hemphill named McNeese Athletic Director

Bruce Hemphill (Source: McNeese State University) Bruce Hemphill (Source: McNeese State University)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The search for a new athletic director at McNeese State University is over.

Bruce Hemphill, a Sulphur native, has been named to the position.

Hemphill is a graduate of LSU and worked in athletics at several universities.

The search began in July when Tommy McClelland announced he had taken a similar job at Louisiana Tech.

"It is rare to have one candidate pull head and shoulders away from all applicants so early in the search process," McNeese President Dr. Philip Williams said. "Bruce is a unique find and meets every criteria that we were seeking in an athletics director.

"Bruce brings a depth of knowledge and experience unmatched by other applicants. He understands the significance we place on academic progress, on graduating our student-athletes and on mentoring them to become successful citizens. He understands the role athletics plays in the larger university environment and he understands the difficulty we face with the athletic budget and the importance of increasing revenue through private sources and auxiliary means," Williams said.

Hemphill officially begins his new duties on Aug. 22.

"I am deeply honored and excited to be given the responsibility to lead the athletics department at this great university," Hemphill said. "During my interviews I heard many ideas and suggestions and I want to hear more. I will hit the ground listening."

