Funding boosted for Course Choice, to add students

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Superintendent of Education John White says he's adding another $1 million to the budget for the state's new Course Choice program to eliminate the waiting list.

The program offers online and nontraditional high school course offerings to public school students. Academic courses and skills training are being taught by private organizations and universities.

With White's announcement Thursday, as many as 4,000 students can be enrolled in Course Choice. So far, more than 3,400 students have applied for courses, and White says he'll keep the enrollment open until Aug. 27.

The program will cost the state an estimated $3 million for the 2013-14 school year. White says the added $1 million comes from savings in travel and supplies and the elimination of the Iowa Test of Basic Skills for second-graders.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.