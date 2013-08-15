Hostage shot in La. standoff has died

ST. JOSEPH, La. (AP) - A woman taken hostage and shot during a standoff at a bank in a small Louisiana town has died.

Rapides Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Charla Ducote says LaDean McDaniel died Thursday morning at the hospital in Alexandria.

Authorities say 20-year-old Fuaed Abdo Ahmed took three bank employees hostage Tuesday in St. Joseph, but released 1 of them during negotiations. Police say he shot two other hostages - killing Jay Warbington and wounding McDaniel- when police stormed the Tensas State Bank.

Ahmed was shot and killed by police.

Authorities say Ahmed was angry and believed his ex-girlfriend's family had been responsible for their breakup and for putting a device in his head.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.