Hostage shot in La. standoff has died

ST. JOSEPH, La. (AP) - A woman taken hostage and shot during a standoff at a bank in a small Louisiana town has died.
Rapides Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Charla Ducote says LaDean McDaniel died Thursday morning at the hospital in Alexandria.
Authorities say 20-year-old Fuaed Abdo Ahmed took three bank employees hostage Tuesday in St. Joseph, but released 1 of them during negotiations. Police say he shot two other hostages - killing Jay Warbington and wounding McDaniel- when police stormed the Tensas State Bank.
Ahmed was shot and killed by police.
Authorities say Ahmed was angry and believed his ex-girlfriend's family had been responsible for their breakup and for putting a device in his head.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.