Vitter says he'll support US government shutdown

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - U.S. Sen. David Vitter told a packed town hall meeting that he will support a federal government shutdown this fall rather than agree to pay for President Barack Obama's health care law.

Vitter said Thursday that he won't vote for legislation to continue paying for U.S. government services beyond Sept. 30 if it contains money for the health care law's implementation.

Without passage of that legislation, federal government could be temporarily shuttered.

The issue is a divide among Republicans, some of whom say a shutdown effort could damage GOP candidates at the polls and create a backlash from the American public.

But participants in Vitter's town hall in Baton Rouge screamed "Shut it down," and loudly cheered the idea as an effort to try to stymie the Affordable Care Act.

