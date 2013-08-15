Aeroframe employees still without final paycheck

Former Aeroframe workers say they are still without a final paycheck.

KPLC spoke to CEO Roger Porter on Wednesday.

Porter declined an interview, but assured KPLC and former Aeroframe employees that the company is trying to solve the payment problem.

Porter blamed the issue on a "customer," saying, "The customer we used changed their philosophy on moving forward on Friday and left us flat-footed."

Porter did not give a time table for when former employees can expect their final paychecks.

