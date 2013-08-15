Beating death case to be discussed at afternoon press conference

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss details in a case involving three men accused in a New Year's beating death.

Matthew Crochet, 36, was badly beaten following a New Year's party. He later died at the hospital.

The men accused are Brian Diamond, Kahlijah Connelly and Steven Ellis. They are charged with manslaughter.

KPLC's Gerron Jordan will be covering the press conference and will have more on later editions.

