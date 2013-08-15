Cockfighting crooks - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cockfighting crooks

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

700 roosters! We'll have an incredible story of an illegal cockfighting and breeding operation that led to the seizure of all those roosters. We'll tell you where it happened in Louisiana, and what's being done.

Also today, a group of environmentalists is buzzing with excitement as members try to help the bees. They've created a hotel for the insects!

Meanwhile, make way for a creature just discovered. Smithsonian scientists are announcing the new mammal species today – it's an olinquito. 

Plus, we'll explain how medical services are expanding at W.O. Moss Memorial Health Clinic.

In weather, Cedric says to expect some slow clearing of our skies, with highs only in the upper 80s. Lower humidity and lower temperatures – all the way down into the 60s! – will make for a comfortable evening. How long will the nice, refreshing air stick around? And what about the Tropics? Get the answers during Cedric's live, local forecast at noon. You can also always access the latest on tropical activity and more HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
