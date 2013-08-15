Cockfighting crooks

Good morning!

700 roosters! We'll have an incredible story of an illegal cockfighting and breeding operation that led to the seizure of all those roosters. We'll tell you where it happened in Louisiana, and what's being done.

Also today, a group of environmentalists is buzzing with excitement as members try to help the bees. They've created a hotel for the insects!

Meanwhile, make way for a creature just discovered. Smithsonian scientists are announcing the new mammal species today – it's an olinquito.

Plus, we'll explain how medical services are expanding at W.O. Moss Memorial Health Clinic.

In weather, Cedric says to expect some slow clearing of our skies, with highs only in the upper 80s. Lower humidity and lower temperatures – all the way down into the 60s! – will make for a comfortable evening. How long will the nice, refreshing air stick around? And what about the Tropics? Get the answers during Cedric's live, local forecast at noon. You can also always access the latest on tropical activity and more HERE.

