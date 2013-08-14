LSU goes through first scrimmage of preseason camp

LSU held its first scrimmage of the preseason here Wednesday as the Tigers went through an abbreviated 56-play workout indoors at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

The Tigers used the first half of Wednesday's session as a regular practice followed by the situational scrimmage. The scrimmage saw LSU focus on redzone and tight zone situations as well as working on all phases of special teams. Statistics were not released.

LSU will have its first full-scale scrimmage of camp on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium.

The scrimmage featured a combination of 1s vs. 1s and 1s vs. 2s at different times.

Offensively, the Tigers primarily ran the ball, but appeared to be very effective behind senior quarterback Zach Mettenberger when they did throw it during the scrimmage.

Coach Les Miles singled out the offensive play of its wide receiving corps, which is led by a pair of juniors in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Defensively, Miles said he was pleased with the play of the defensive front, led by junior Anthony Johnson.

LSU Football Notebook

· Freshman Melvin Jones has switched sides of the ball and is now working out at both tight end and fullback.

· Redshirt freshman linebacker Trey Granier has left the team and is expected to transfer to an in-state FCS school. Miles said of Granier, "he's a quality person. He did everything we asked him to do, and he did it very well. We just have a different path at this point and we wish him the very best."