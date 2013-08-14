$2.4M grant for coastal restoration announced for Cameron

U.S. Sen. David Vitter on Wednesday announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will award a $2.4 million grant to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana.

Vitter, in a release, said the money will be used "to restore coastal marsh habitat, clean canals and reestablish drainage patterns offset by hurricane damage in Cameron Parish."

"In Louisiana, we know all too well that unexpected storms can cause sudden, severe damage throughout the state," Vitter said. "This grant will help in rebuilding our coast and the infrastructure impacted by those storms."

