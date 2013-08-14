Kinder man accused of rape

A Kinder man is accused of rape, according to a news release from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Kade Williams, 39, was booked on one count of forcible rape.

Authorities said Williams was taken to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail following his release from the Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Authorities said he was treated for injuries sustained in a fight with the alleged victim's relative.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.