Calcasieu Parish School Board launches new website, mobile app, FB page

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish School Board:

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is excited to announce the launch of its enhanced district website, mobile app and Facebook page.

The development of the three projects focused around the desire to communicate more efficiently with parents, employees and community members.

"We are thrilled with our new webpage, mobile app and Facebook page," said Dr. Sheryl Abshire, CPSB chief technology officer. "As our world changes and more and more of our lives are spent online, we want to reach our parents, our students and the community where they are 24/7. These new online tools will connect all of our stakeholders to school system information so they are aware and engaged."

Visitors to the new website, which will still be located at www.CPSB.org, will notice an updated appearance and improved ease of navigation. The individual school pages are still located on a drop-down menu at the top of the home page, while much of the previously hard-to-find content now has specific tabs, which makes the information more accessible to the public.

The CPSB's full-service mobile app is free and available for both the Apple and Android platforms. Features include school lunch menus, emergency information, library resources and direct access to the district's student progress center; as well as staff directories, event calendars and information on the school board members, minutes and agendas. Through the directory tab, users can email and/or call teachers, district staff, administrators and board members

The third arm of the launch is the CPSB official Facebook page. It will be utilized as a tool for sharing information relating to the accomplishments of the district's students, employees and schools. In the event of an emergency, the Facebook page will also serve as an additional source of information for the public.