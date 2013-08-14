City of Leesville gets $4.8M to upgrade water system - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville gets $4.8M to upgrade water system

(Source: DHH)
LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals' Office of Public Health has awarded $4.8 million to the City of Leesville for water system upgrades, according to state health officials.

Officials said the money comes through the State's Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program (DWRLF).  

"This program gives local communities a source of dependable and affordable financing to bring their water treatment facilities up to the latest and most modern technology that keeps their residents safe and healthy," said J.T. Lane, Assistant Secretary for Public Health.

"This money will greatly benefit our city by paying for water system improvements and providing assurance to our residents that we will always have one of our most precious resources, drinking water," said Leesville Mayor Robert Rose. "Water is a finite resource, and we need to know that as long as our city exists it has a reliable source of water." 

Leesville officials say each month, the city's aging system loses close to 60 percent of the water it produces. City officials said the money will be used to help solve the water loss issue. Water lines in the city will be replaced and water treatment infrastructure will be upgraded.

