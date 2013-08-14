‘The Cowboy’ statue unveiled at McNeese - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

‘The Cowboy’ statue unveiled at McNeese

Buck McCain with "The Cowboy." (Source: McNeese State University) Buck McCain with "The Cowboy." (Source: McNeese State University)
"The Cowboy" (Source: McNeese State University) "The Cowboy" (Source: McNeese State University)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A new tribute to the cowboy was unveiled Wednesday at McNeese State University.

It's a bronze statue, officially dedicated at the Jack V. Doland Field House.

"The Cowboy" statue was created by legendary western painter and sculptor Buck McCain. It depicts a hard-working cowboy.

McCain made brief remarks at Wednesday's dedication.

"We installed the statute yesterday; from the Percent for the Arts program. I think it's a great program. I worked on a ranch in California - this is what a working cowboy at that time would have looked like. This is not the Old West, this is now. So, it's a working cowboy. This is still going on," said McCain.

According to McNeese, funding for the statue came from the Percent for the Arts program under the Louisiana Division of the Arts. Legislation enacted in 1999 stipulates that whenever more than $2 million in state funds is spent for the construction or renovation of a state facility, up to one percent of the funds are set aside for acquiring, conserving or restoring works of art for display in or on the grounds of the state building.

