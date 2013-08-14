McNeese to cut ribbon for newest residential facility

McNeese State University will cut the ribbon Friday for their newest residential facility, Burton Hall.

"The dorm will be a living-learning facility for high performing students," said Timothy Osburn, Associate Vice President of McNeese.

"Students with high GPAs, ACTs and honor college students will be among the types of students eligible to live in the building," Osburn said.

The 150-bed facility is suite styled, offering students the opportunity to live with one roommate or three roommates. Two bedroom suites share a living room and a bathroom while four bedroom suites share a living room and two bathrooms.

In addition to common lounge areas and study rooms on each of its three floors, the new Burton Hall is equipped with the latest technology like WiFi throughout the building and smart TVs in select areas.

Security is emphasized in the new building. Students who will live in the building have roughly four security checkpoints they have to go through before gaining access - via secure keys - to their rooms.

There are also intercom systems in each room and panic buttons in each bedroom, connected to the campus police alert system.

The opening of Burton is symbolic for McNeese. It is one of the last projects to be completed on campus that is fully-funded by FEMA and state insurance funds from Hurricane Rita Recovery.

Before Hurricane Rita, Burton Hall stood near the corner of Ryan and McNeese street since 1970. After the hurricane, in November 2005, the last Burton Hall residents moved out and it has been uninhabitable since then.

The official opening of Burton Hall is Friday, Aug. 16. Students will be allowed to move in Aug. 22-24. Class at McNeese begins Aug. 26.

