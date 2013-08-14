Bronze 'Cowboy' saddles up at McNeese - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bronze 'Cowboy' saddles up at McNeese

Felix Vail, the man accused in the death of his wife more than 50 years ago in Lake Charles, was in court this morning. Will he get to keep his public defender? Does he have the money to help in his defense, and will he have to submit handwriting samples? KPLC's Lee Peck is just back from the courtroom and will have the answers.

Meanwhile, in another case, police say a man wanted to kill his wife of more than 20 years. Now, a former bank executive is facing trial in the murder-for-hire case.

Pinnacle announced today it has acquired Ameristar Casinos. This means the company adds eight properties and will operate a total of 16 in nine states. This does not include the Ameristar Lake Charles property. Pinnacle has already entered into an agreement to see that development to Golden Nugget. When will that deal be complete? We'll tell you what company officials expect at noon.

A bronze cowboy comes to McNeese. It is a statue by legendary western painter and sculptor Buck McCain and it was officially dedicated this morning at the Jack V. Doland Field House.

Plus, investigators continue to look at a 60-foot wide sinkhole that formed under a resort in central Florida. Today, we'll take a look at the science behind the sinkhole phenomenon.

In weather, Cedric says look for showers and storms to increase across the area during the afternoon, but things should begin to dry out tonight. How are things looking for the weekend? I hear cooler temperatures are in store. Get all the details during Cedric's live, local forecast at noon. He's also watching the Tropics and you can always access that info HERE.

