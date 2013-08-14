Qualifying ends for Oct. 19 election, candidates sign up

Qualifying for the Oct. 19 primary election ended Friday.

Municipal seats will be decided in Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes.

The following candidates signed up for races:

Allen:

Justice of the Peace, Ward 3

Miranda "Mandy" Fontenot, Democrat, Reeves

Dawn Perkins, Democrat, Ragley

Alderman, Village of Reeves

Waylin Paul Bertrand, Democrat, Reeves

Calcasieu:

Constable, Justice of the Peace, Ward 5

Horace Keith Hyatt Sr., No Party, Starks

Cameron:

Justice of the Peace, Ward 3

Vernon Primeaux, No Party, Creole

Jeff Davis:

Constable, Justice of the Peace, Ward 3:

Aaron "Jamie" Hatfield, Republican, Iowa

Councilman District A, City of Jennings

Rogeous "Randy" Lawdins, Democrat, Jennings

Carolyn K. Simon, Democrat, Jennings

Councilman District B, Jennings

"Johnny" Armentor, Republican, Jennings

Councilman District C, Jennings

Trey Myers, No Party, Jennings

Councilman District D, Jennings

Janet M. Jones, Democrat, Jennings

Wilton Journet Sr., Democrat, Jennings

Anthony "Coach" Leblanc, Democrat, Jennings

Councilman District E, Jennings

Stephen Robert "Stevie" Van Hook, Republican, Jennings

Vernon:

Constable, Justice of the Peace, Ward 3

Allen "Shane" Jeane, Democrat, DeRidder

"Joe" Simmons, Democrat, Evans

Chief of Police, Village of Simpson

Houston "Tully" Burns Jr., No Party, Simpson

David Delrie, Republican, Simpson

Parishes will also see some tax items on the Oct. 19 ballot. Early voting is Oct. 5 through 12, with the exception of Sunday.

The open general election is Nov. 16.

More here: http://www.sos.la.gov/Pages/NewsAndEvents.aspx#faq27

