Qualifying this week for Oct. 19 election - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Qualifying ends for Oct. 19 election, candidates sign up

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

Qualifying for the Oct. 19 primary election ended Friday.

Municipal seats will be decided in Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes.

The following candidates signed up for races:

Allen:

Justice of the Peace, Ward 3

Miranda "Mandy" Fontenot, Democrat, Reeves

Dawn Perkins, Democrat, Ragley

 

Alderman, Village of Reeves

Waylin Paul Bertrand, Democrat, Reeves

 

Calcasieu:

Constable, Justice of the Peace, Ward 5

Horace Keith Hyatt Sr., No Party, Starks

  

Cameron:

Justice of the Peace, Ward 3

Vernon Primeaux, No Party, Creole

 

Jeff Davis:

Constable, Justice of the Peace, Ward 3:

Aaron "Jamie" Hatfield, Republican, Iowa

 

Councilman District A, City of Jennings

Rogeous "Randy" Lawdins, Democrat, Jennings

Carolyn K. Simon, Democrat, Jennings

 

Councilman District B, Jennings

"Johnny" Armentor, Republican, Jennings

 

Councilman District C, Jennings

Trey Myers, No Party, Jennings

 

Councilman District D, Jennings

Janet M. Jones, Democrat, Jennings

Wilton Journet Sr., Democrat, Jennings

Anthony "Coach" Leblanc, Democrat, Jennings

 

Councilman District E, Jennings

Stephen Robert "Stevie" Van Hook, Republican, Jennings

 

Vernon:

Constable, Justice of the Peace, Ward 3

Allen "Shane" Jeane, Democrat, DeRidder

"Joe" Simmons, Democrat, Evans

 

Chief of Police, Village of Simpson

Houston "Tully" Burns Jr., No Party, Simpson

David Delrie, Republican, Simpson

 

Parishes will also see some tax items on the Oct. 19 ballot. Early voting is Oct. 5 through 12, with the exception of Sunday.

The open general election is Nov. 16.

More here: http://www.sos.la.gov/Pages/NewsAndEvents.aspx#faq27

