Hometown Patriot - August 14, 2013 - Milton Vanicor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hometown Patriot - Aug. 14, 2013 - Milton Vanicor

Milton Vanicor's oldest daughter has vivid memories of her dad going off to war. Jeanette Aguillard was only five when her dad went off to boot camp. She remembers him leaving the train station.

"I remembered when he boarded the train here in Welsh," said Jeanette Aguillard. "I lost sight of him. We could see the train leaving in the distance. Then he stuck his head out and I still have that vivid picture in my head of him waving in that white sailor's uniform. It was real hard."

It was February 1945 when Vanicor and the crew of the U.S.S. Newberry arrived at Iwo Jima. A few days later he witnessed fatally wounded Marines being loaded on board his ship.

"They'd start bringing those wounded boys on board and they'd die when they were on our ship," said Vanicor. "It was terrible. They'd die on our ship and they'd have funerals."

Vanicor says it's just as you see it in the movies. The fallen were given a full Naval burial.

"They had a sheet of four by eight plywood with a flag stapled on one side and then they put the bodies on that plywood and cover it with the flag. They would bury them at sea."

Now a retired carpenter, Vanicor is a nationally-known Cajun musician. His new CD "Un Souvenir – de Milton Vanicor" is now out. For more information, e-mail Chris Miller: chris@bayouroots.com

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly