Class action suit filed in I-10 ticket quotas

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) - A class-action lawsuit seeks more than $2 million in refunds for drivers ticketed along Interstate 10 by Henderson police under an allegedly illegal ticket quota system that paid officers $15 per ticket issued.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/16jBjUA ) the quota system has led to criminal charges against the town's police chief and his assistant, both of whom pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Monday on charges of public payroll fraud, filing false public records and malfeasance.

In addition to claims stemming from the quota system, the civil suit alleges Henderson police have routinely given tickets outside their jurisdiction, nabbing drivers for violating the 60 mph speed limit on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Breaux Bridge attorney Glenn Soileau, who filed the lawsuit, said the Henderson town limits stop short of the Basin bridge.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.