Coast Guard: Copter crashes in Gulf, 3 rescued

HOUMA, La. (AP) - Three people on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico have been safely rescued.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. about 30 miles southwest of Terrebonne Bay. The three people on board the chopper were rescued by a nearby offshore supply vessel.

The Coast Guard says no injuries were reported. But Ken Perry, owner of Perry Flying Center, told The Daily Review of Morgan City that (http://bit.ly/13ytFjp ) the pilot and two passengers had minor injuries and were airlifted to Thibodaux General Medical Center for treatment.

Perry says the helicopter, owned by Panther Helicopters in Belle Chasse, was based out of Patterson. A person who answered the phone at Panther Helicopters said there was no one immediately available to comment.

Information from: The Daily Review , http://www.daily-review.com/

