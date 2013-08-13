Firefighter's son given fitting, final tribute

It was a sad day for many in Westlake as firefighters there said goodbye to the young son of one of their own.

Belio Rendon Jr., 2, died at St. Jude's in Memphis just a year after his cancer diagnosis. The boy was diagnosed with retinoblastoma – cancer in the retina – in both eyes.

Rendon's father, Belio Sr., is a firefighter with the Westlake Fire Department.

On Tuesday morning, the Westlake Fire Department helped give the boy a final farewell.

He was ceremoniously buried with firefighters' honors. His small casket was placed on top of a fire truck and led by firefighters from St. John Bosco Catholic Church to Magnolia Cemetery.

Firefighters said they wanted a fitting tribute for the little boy they called "Bear."

