CPPJ announces temporary closure of Gahagan boat launch

According to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, the Gahagan boat launch will be closed for four weeks beginning Thursday, Aug. 15.

Parish officials said the closure will allow the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to remove marine debris related to 2005 Hurricanes, Katrina and Rita, along the South Eastern part of the Houston River.

Officials said the debris will be staged, sorted and consolidated at various Waste Transfer Sites and is part of a Stafford Act Mission Assignment assigned to the USCG by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Once completed, commonly traveled waterways in 23 Louisiana parishes will have been cleared by the USCG, officials said.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.