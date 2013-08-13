Gunman takes hostages at north La. bank

ST. JOSEPH, La. (AP) - State police and authorities in Tensas Parish, La., say a gunman has taken three people hostage at a bank.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Tensas State Bank in St. Joseph, La., southeast of Monroe in the northeastern part of the state.

Louisiana State Police said the man was armed with some type of automatic weapon. Louisiana State Trooper Albert Paxton says the FBI has arrived and a state negotiator is talking to the gunman.

He said he didn't know whether the three hostages were all bank employees.

Paxton says he believes that a neighboring convenience store was evacuated.

