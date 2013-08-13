Nail polish remover and its connection to meth - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nail polish remover and its connection to meth

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

If you're looking to buy nail polish remover from a national drugstore chain, you'll have to go to the counter to get it. Why? Well, you can thank the rising problem of meth.

Also today, is a rare medical disorder involving a 3-month-old baby a true case of spontaneous human combustion? 

Plus, imagine if you could commute from New York to Los Angeles in less than an hour. A tech mogul is looking at ways to reinvent mass transportation. We'll see how his "hyperloop" works.

In weather, Cedric says look for increasing clouds with temperatures getting into the 80's. Showers and storms remain in the forecast as we head into mid-week. There's even some cooler, drier air filtering into our area. Find out more during Cedric's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.

