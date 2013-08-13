Wish granted for Lake Charles teen with cerebral palsy

A wish is granted for a Lake Charles teen with cerebral palsy.

Harrison Veuleman, 16, is a sophomore at St. Louis High School and a die-hard Denver Broncos fan. Veuleman even uses the name "Peyton" on many of his school papers, in honor of Peyton Manning.

Veuleman has had numerous surgeries on his legs, knees and foot, requiring rehab multiple times a week, but he does not let that dampen his football spirit. When Veuleman heads into school after game days, he immediately engages the St. Louis coaches about the latest standings and the previous night's action.

Thanks to the Louisiana State Police Grant A Wish Program, Veuleman will fly out to Denver in October to meet Peyton Manning at practice and stick around for the Broncos game.

Troopers held a surprise ceremony on Monday for Veuleman. Calcasieu Parish Police Juror and former Denver Bronco Kevin Guidry helped troopers present Veuleman a proclamation declaring Monday as "Harrison Veuleman Day" in Calcasieu.

This will be Veuleman's first time in a plane and his first NFL game. His wheelchair has often restricted his access to enjoy the games he loves so much, but that will not be a worry in October when his dream comes true in Denver.

KPLC looks forward to catching up with Veuleman after his big trip.

