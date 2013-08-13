Kleckley won't push repeal of unconstitutional law

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - House Speaker Chuck Kleckley says he won't seek a repeal of an unconstitutional anti-sodomy law from Louisiana's criminal statutes.
The East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's office used the unenforceable law to arrest gay men agreeing to have consensual sex with undercover agents.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux has since apologized for the arrests and said he would ask lawmakers to remove the unconstitutional part of the law, which was thrown out 10 years ago by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Kleckley was asked Monday at the Press Club of Baton Rouge whether he would lead an effort to repeal the law. He said no. He didn't say whether he might support the repeal if another lawmaker filed the legislation.
