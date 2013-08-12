Town of Welsh updates animal shelter

Welsh may have a population just under 3,500, but the town can stand on its own.

It may not seem like much at first glance, but Welsh's animal shelter can hang with the big cities.

"A lot of the money went to the cages inside, which are as good as any shelter in the state of Louisiana," said Town of Welsh Superintendent, Rick Matte.

The shelter was recently redone with a $25,000 grant the town applied for.

Becky Simms, Town of Welsh Animal Control Officer, runs the shelter by herself and said she's happy to see the new changes for her dogs.

Simms also spends her time off playing and checking on the animals.

"It's just me with the dogs and it's not a lot of other people handling the dogs," said Simms.

The grant paid for a new animal control vehicle for Simms and a better temporary home for the animals, which have a 90 percent adoption rate.

"The metal housing and the ability to cool it in summer and heat it in winter is where a lot of the money went," said Matte.

The shelter even offers annual low cost shots for animals, along with other services like scanning for a microchip that compare this small town to much bigger places.

But even with a new small shelter, Simms said the personal touch of a small town is what really sets them apart.

"I could take every animal we have home," said Simms.

