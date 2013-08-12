AAR transition begins at Chennault

At Tuesday's hiring fair for AAR Aircraft Services, Danny Martinez-Vice President, Technical Services, spoke to KPLC about the new contract, the hiring process and when Southwest Louisiana can expect to see a fully-fledged and operational AAR.

"The sooner we can become operational, the happier we'll be," said Martinez on when the company will officially open for business.

Though the contract was announced Friday, there are still steps that need to be taken before they can fully open, like local regulations.

"We still have to get out operating regulations from the local FAA and that's already in process," said Martinez.

It's a process that can take months, but in the meantime, Martinez said there is work that can be done with AAR's current "work away from station" status. That work will be tended to by 200 new employees. That's the number Martinez says AAR is working with during this first round of hiring.

"There is some work that needs to be done and we'll get them on that," Martinez said.

Many of the people who showed up Tuesday were former Aeroframe employees who found out on Friday they were unemployed. While those employees say they're excited for the future and the possibility of being an AAR employee, they still have questions regarding their pay from Aeroframe. Martinez says, unfortunately, he or AAR can't answer those questions because it has nothing to do with them.

"We really don't. What we know is what the folks have told us and clearly it's just a clear separation between the two companies," said Martinez. "The timing is what the timing is and we know it's (employee pay) is certainly important to them and we're doing everything we can to put them back to work as quickly as we can."

Around 11:45 a.m., prospective employees were turned around - some after waiting hours - and told to come back Wednesday due to large crowds.

AAR is hosting employment interviews for "immediate offers" on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at AAR Aircraft Services at 1645 Merganser Street in Lake Charles, the former Aeroframe facility, according to company officials.

Interviews are being held the following openings: A/P, S/M, R/E Mechanics and Leads, Production Controllers, QC Inspectors and Lead Inspectors, Material Handlers, Tool Crib Attendants, Planners, Aircraft Maintenance Supervisors, Engineers, QA Auditors, Managers and Directors.

Those interested should bring with them a resume. Candidates may also apply online at www.Employment.AARcorp.com.

