Moss Bluff man booked on carnal knowledge of a juvenile

A Moss Bluff man is accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Adam I. Richard, 29, is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Authorities said the investigation began in March when a complaint was filed. Richard was indicted Aug. 9 by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury and a warrant was issued thereafter.

Richard was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond in the case is set at $50,000.

