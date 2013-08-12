Authorities investigate fire that damaged Multi-Agency Resource Center

The Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in Lake Charles caught fire at about 5 a.m. Monday, causing structural damage to the southeast corner of the building at the Calcasieu Parish Office of Juvenile Justice Services, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

There was no one in the facility when the fire occurred at the E. Prien Lake Road location, officials said. The building serves as a pooling facility for juvenile services in Calcasieu.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

According to the Lake Charles Police Department, officers responding to the fire found that a vehicle had struck the building, causing minimal damage.

"Officers did, however, observe that there appeared to be fire and smoke emanating from both the vehicle and the building. The Lake Charles Fire Department had been contacted as well and once they arrived on the scene, the fire was extinguished," a release states.



Authorities said further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from an address on Power Center Parkway sometime during the night. Another vehicle had been burglarized at that location as well, authorities added.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lt. Kevin Kirkum with the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1456.

Police Jury officials said services normally offered by the office have temporarily moved next door to the Juvenile Justice Training Center. Normal operating hours still apply, and MARC can still be reached at 337-721-3971.

