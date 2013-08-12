Teen pleads not guilty in June murder

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on Iris Street that happened early Sunday morning.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions two days after the murder at an apartment complex on Iris Street. 18-year-old Cody Lucero is accused of murdering 18-year-old Edward Wilkes. Both were residents

Cody Lucero, the Lake Charles 18-year-old accused in the June murder of another 18-year-old, Edward Wilkes, was indicted Thursday in 14th Judicial District Court. Lucero is facing a second-degree murder

Cody Lucero, the Lake Charles 19-year-old accused in the June murder of 18-year-old Edward Wilkes, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the case on Monday.

Lucero was indicted earlier this month by a grand jury in 14th Judicial District Court.

Lake Charles authorities said the murder happened at an apartment complex on Iris Street.

Lucero was later arrested in Kinder.

Both Lucero and Wilkes reportedly lived at the complex.

Lucero is set for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 16.

