3 Crowley stores caught selling alcohol to teen

CROWLEY, La. (AP) - Crowley police conducted a compliance check for sales of alcohol to persons under the legal age, resulting in the citation of clerks at three stores.

Police Chief K.P. Gibson tells The Advertiser officers checked 17 businesses for sales of alcohol by utilizing a person 16 years of age. He said the goal of this operation was to make sure that the business was checking identification and hopefully rejecting the sale.

If requested by a clerk, Gibson said the teenager presented identification that showed him as 16 years old.

He says the clerks were cited and face a court date.

The businesses will also be put on watch and additional violations for sales to minors could lead to their license being revoked.

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.