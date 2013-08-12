Are you a mosquito magnet?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Lake Charles is on the cusp of unprecedented industrial growth, the question is: Do we have enough of a skilled workforce to meet the demand? Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., and others are meeting to discuss the issue at the Southwest Louisiana Workforce Shortage Summit at SOWELA. An estimated $48 billion will be invested here over the next five years, which means a lot of construction and operation jobs opening up for these projects.

Also today, a lot of Americans are trying to get in their last vacation before summer ends, and for those with pets that means finding someone to take them in. It's not always easy to find a person that both you and your pet feels comfortable with, so we'll offer some tips.

Plus, are you the one who gets bitten by mosquitoes during outdoor activities, while others go untouched? You might be a mosquito magnet! There may be several reasons why – including what you eat, what your wear, and even your blood type.

In weather, Cedric is filling in for Ben this week. He tells me we're going to have increasing clouds this morning, with showers and storms developing into the afternoon hours. Will those rain chances stay with us throughout the week? And he's talking about a little tropical mischief in the Gulf of Mexico. What's that about? You can access tropical weather info HERE, and be sure to tune in for more on what we can expect during Cedric's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.