La College ex-VP: whistleblowing prompted firing

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) - Louisiana College's former executive vice president says he was fired because he filed a whistleblower complaint against school president Joe Aguillard.

Timothy Johnson tells The Town Talk he was notified May 17 that his contract would not be renewed when it expired on July 31. While he worked for the Baptist college, school policy required Aguillard's permission for him to speak to the media.

Aguillard declined to respond to Johnson's comments.

Another vice president's contract also expired July 31. Charles "Chuck" Quarles resigned at the end of the school year.

Quarles was dean of the college's divinity school. He also filed a whistleblower complaint against Aguillard.

He says his attorney has advised him not to comment to reporters.

Aguillard is a former Beauregard Parish Schools superintendent.

Information from: The Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com

