Town of Welsh lifts pit bull ban

There's a change of heart when it comes to pit bulls in Welsh.

City officials unanimously agreed last week to lift the ban on pit bulls in Welsh.

The breed hasn't been allowed as a pet since 2004, but now a revised ordinance focuses on a dog-by-dog basis and not by breed.

Megan Manuel's love for pit bulls started more than 10 years ago. She now works for Lake Charles Pit Bull rescue to help the breed find good homes.

"This is Anant and it means from the stream," said Manuel. "We named him that because he was badly burned."

Manuel said even though Anant was abused, he's a sweet and well-behaved pit bull. She said he's a perfect example of how the breed is misunderstood.

The Town of Welsh now looks at dogs individually.

"You can have a Chihuahua and it be a dangerous dog so it's not the breed but behavior," said Robert Owens, an alderman for the Town of Welsh.

Welsh now has a three-point criteria to describe a dangerous dog: If it attacks a person, if it goes after someone, but doesn't bite them twice within a 36-month-period, and lastly, if a dog attacks or kills another animal twice within a 36-month-period.

"We're here to protect the citizens of Welsh and that's what this is all about," said Owens.

Owning a dog that fits one or all of the criteria is illegal in Welsh.

Manuel said she's happy her breed is welcome in Welsh now.

"I think for them to step back and consider all the facts and lift the ban was amazing," said Manuel.

"And with a ban lifted, Manuel said Anant has a better chance at finding his home.

"As you can see he is now healthy and happy and ready for adoption," said Manuel.

Welsh officials will document all reported cases of dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs. They said if the dog is determined vicious, it will be put down.

All dangerous dogs will also be quarantined for 10 days to make sure it doesn't have rabies.

If you wish to adopt Anant or another pit bull, visit https://www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesPitBullRescue.

