MS coroner asks to exhume and identify Jane Doe possibly from Lake Charles

MS coroner asks to dig up and identify Jane Doe possibly from La

Nelda Louise Hardwick (Source: Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People) Nelda Louise Hardwick (Source: Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (AP) - A woman buried in Hancock County in 1998 remains unidentified, but county Coroner Jim Faulk believes he can change that if a judge agrees to sign an order to exhume her body.

Faulk asked Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson on Friday for an order to disinter the remains of the young woman, the Sun Herald reports.
The woman was hit by a car and killed on Interstate 10 on May 8, 1998.

Dodson delayed the hearing for a week, saying state law requires "sufficient cause" for an order to disturb remains.

Faulk believes the body is either Nelda Louis Hardwick, reported missing in 1993 from Lake Charles, or Faye Aline Self, reported missing in 1983 from Armistead, La.

Faulk says he will seek for testimony from the state medical examiner and from Louisiana investigators searching for two missing women. 

