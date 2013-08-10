LSU football fan day set for Sunday, Aug. 11

LSU's annual football fan day will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the Maravich Assembly Center and new LSU basketball practice facilities.

Doors to fan day will open at 3:30 p.m. and the LSU football team will sign autographs and meet with fans from 5 to 6:30 p.m. LSU coach Les Miles will be available for autographs from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Due to construction in the Maddox Field House, this year's fan day will take place in the Maravich Center and the new LSU basketball practice facilities.

This year's setup will have LSU coach Les Miles in the women's basketball practice facility. Offensive players and offensive assistant coaches will sign autographs in the Maravich Center. Defensive and special teams players and defensive and special teams assistant coaches will be in the men's basketball practice facility.

Fans will be able to meet Mike the Tiger, the LSU cheerleaders, the LSU women's soccer and volleyball teams that day as well. The LSU soccer and volleyball teams will sign autographs from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Maravich Center, while the LSU cheerleaders and Mike the Tiger will meet with fans for autographs and pictures from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the LSU Basketball Practice Facilities and the Maravich Assembly Center.

The LSU SportShop will also be open that day in the Maravich Center starting at 3:30 p.m.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an LSU Fan Day gift bag featuring the popular football placard poster and sample products from various LSU corporate partners. 2013 LSU Football posters will be available for fans in each facility.

The Mike's Kids Club Fan Zone will be located inside the Maravich Center where young Tiger fans can register for the club. For a one-time membership fee of $15, kids 12 and younger can join Mike's Kids Club that day. New members to the club will receive an official Mike's Kids Club t-shirt, drawstring bag, autographed photo of Mike the Tiger and invitations to exclusive events. All current members can also pick up their "special offer" packets for only $8.

Fans are reminded that no coolers or chairs will be allowed into either facility and that they are limited to one autograph item per person.

2013 LSU Fan Day – Schedule of Events (Sunday, Aug. 11)

