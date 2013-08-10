Treasury and Prien Lake Mall to host unclaimed property event Saturday

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of the Treasury:

The state is holding over $500 million in lost money for Louisiana citizens, and Southwest Louisiana residents can see if any of this money belongs to them at an Unclaimed Property Awareness Day on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles.

"If anyone is hesitant to go to the mall on Saturday to look for money, let me assure you there are no strings attached with the Unclaimed Property Program," said Treasurer Kennedy. "It only takes a few minutes to look up your name or the name of someone you know, and it's a free service."

Unclaimed Property employees will be located at the Sears Court of Prien Lake Mall, 496 W. Prien Lake Rd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help anyone who finds Unclaimed Property file a claim for his or her money. Individuals attending the Unclaimed Property event should bring a photo ID and Social Security Card, and depending on the claim, additional information may be required.

Since 1996, Treasurer Kennedy and Unclaimed Property employees have traveled to shopping malls, community centers and other venues all over the state in an attempt to locate Unclaimed Property owners. Approximately 90 percent of total refunds ever ($273.5 million) have occurred during this time.

The average Unclaimed Property claim is $200 to $400 and usually includes old savings and checking accounts, payroll checks, CDs, stocks and dividends, insurance proceeds, oil and gas royalty payments, utility deposits and similar funds. When a business cannot locate an individual the money belongs to, usually because of a wrong address, the money is turned over to the state for safekeeping.

"It usually takes us a few weeks to turnaround an unclaimed property claim," said Treasurer Kennedy. "The quickest way for us to process your refund is if we have a Social Security Number and an address match for a claim."

Treasurer Kennedy encourages Louisiana residents who cannot attend Saturday's Unclaimed Property event in Lake Charles to search for missing money online at www.LATreasury.com or by calling the Treasury's toll-free hotline at 1-888-925-4127 (Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).