Woman accused of hiding handcuff key in shoe for inmate

A 58-year-old DeQuincy woman is in the Beauregard Parish Jail, accused of attempting to hide a handcuff key in a pair of shoes for a jail inmate.

Delores Navarro was arrested Monday, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler.

Toler said Navarro was booked with introduction to contraband after deputies discovered a handcuff key hidden in a pair of athletic shoes that she was dropping off for inmate Billy Hyatt.

Toler said Hyatt is incarcerated on drug charges and pending court action, is being held on $4.2 million bond.

Also booked in the case was 39-year-old James A. Decker, of Singer. He faces charges of assisting escape and criminal conspiracy. Toler said Veronica Hester, 31, of DeQuincy, was also arrested on one count of home invasion in connection with the case.



Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.