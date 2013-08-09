LC authorities looking for man accused of impersonating a police - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake man accused of impersonating a police officer booked in Sabine

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The man accused of impersonating Lake Charles Deputy Chief Mark Kraus has been arrested in Sabine Parish.

Jesse William Spearing, 30, of Westlake, was booked Monday in Sabine Parish on a charge of false impersonation of a peace officer, a Calcasieu Parish warrant.

Sabine Parish Warden and Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Joe Dewil, said Spearing was also booked on unrelated charges in Sabine Parish, including forgery and theft.

According to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department, on Wednesday, July 3, officers were dispatched to Market Basket at 4950 Lake Street in reference to a suspicious circumstance.

Authorities said upon their arrival, officers were told that a man called the location and identified himself as "Deputy Chief Mark Kraus of the Lake Charles Police Department." 

The caller advised the on-duty manager that one of store's employees had a meth lab in his residence. The man also stated that the employee had outstanding warrants for his arrest and needed to be fired from his job.

"The on-duty manager then contacted the Lake Charles Police Department and was able to speak directly with Deputy Chief Kraus. Deputy Chief Kraus advised the manager that he had no knowledge of this incident," the release states.

Authorities said further investigation led to the identification of the caller as Spearing.

"After Spearing was identified as the caller, officers learned that the employee Spearing was attempting to have terminated was, in fact, a prior roommate of the suspect. The former roommate had Spearing removed from his residence due to Spearing's narcotic usage," the release continues.

Bond is set at $75,000 in the Calcasieu case.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

