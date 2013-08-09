Three men arrested, charged with theft of city property

Three men have been arrested following a series of burglaries between July 8 and 30 at the Lake Charles Public Works facility, located at 4331 Broad Street, according to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department.

Lake Charles authorities responded to the burglaries and learned that city property had been stolen.

An investigation resulted in the issuing of arrest warrants for and the apprehension of three men, all of whom were employees of the city's recreation department, officials said.

Arrested were:

Winston L. Andrew, 44, of Lake Charles. He was charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of theft. Bond was set at $225,000.

Kevin Tyron January, 46, of Lake Charles. He was charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of theft. Bond was set at $110,000.

Barney Milton Lewis, 58, of Lake Charles. He was charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of theft. Bond was set at $225,000.

All three were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

