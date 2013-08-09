Perseid Meteor Shower returns to SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Another chance to see Perseid meteor shower this week

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

The Perseid Meteor Shower will light up the night sky all across SWLA and the world again this week.

The annual meteor shower occurs each August with up to 100 meteors per hour.

The meteors will streak across the night sky at speeds of 134,000 miles per hour. The best viewing will be from midnight to dawn. The peak day will be Monday.

You will want to get as far away from city lights to give yourself the best chance of viewing. Look away from the constellations to spot the meteors streaking across the sky. Give your eyes at least 30 minutes to adjust. Clouds permitting, all you will need to do is just look up to the night sky and you will be rewarded with plenty of meteors.

The Perseids are associated with the comet "Swift-Tuttle." Each August, Earth passes through the comet's debris, which is 1,000-year-old dust and ice. The burning of those bits causes our best meteor shower of the year.

