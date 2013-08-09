Chennault-AAR partnership expected to create 500 new jobs, hundreds of indirect jobs

Gov. Bobby Jindal announced a new partnership Friday between Chennault International Airport and AAR, a company headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois. According to officials with Louisiana Economic Development, the new partnership is expected to create 500 new jobs, plus hundreds of indirect jobs.

"The aviation contractor will retain approximately 250 former employees of a predecessor, Aeroframe Services, while creating 500 new direct jobs with an average salary of more than $46,600 a year, plus benefits. LED estimates the project will result in an additional 526 new indirect jobs in the area, for a total of more than 1,000 new jobs," officials said in a release.

Officials said as a result of this new partnership, the long-term partnership between Aeroframe and Chennault Airport has been terminated at Aeroframe's request.

No one explained why the change was allowed to happen, nor did anyone answer any key questions about the future of hundreds of Aeroframe employees. Instead, officials focused on AAR taking the helm.

"At Aeroframe's request, their contract has been terminated, and all hangars and assets formally used by Aeroframe will be taken over by AAR," said Randy Robb, Chennault International Airport's executive director.

Jindal and AAR Corp. Chairman and CEO David Storch announced Friday that the company will establish a 750-job aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) operation at Chennault International Airport.

"The company will occupy approximately 520,000-square-feet of MRO service and administrative space, plus another 118,000-square-feet in Hangar H, a new high-bay, wide-body aviation hangar currently under construction at the airport. Louisiana committed $17.5 million toward construction of the $21.5 million Hangar H. The new hangar made Chennault a particularly attractive site for AAR's major expansion into Louisiana," the release continues.

Jindal said as part of the incentives to bring AAR to Lake Charles, SOWELA Technical Community College will receive $3.7 million to upgrade and expand its aviation program so that the College can provide an ever-increasing number of highly trained students skilled in aviation technology. Read more about that HERE.



According to AAR's website, the company is a leading provider of diverse products and services to the worldwide commercial aviation and government/defense industries. The company employs more than 6,000 people at more than 60 locations in 13 countries.

"Today is a great day for Calcasieu Parish and our entire state," said Jindal in a release from AAR . "Chennault continues to be one of the biggest economic drivers in Southwest Louisiana and our entire state. In addition to a world-class workforce and an outstanding business climate, Louisiana offers extraordinary sites like Chennault International Airport that make our state a leader in logistics and infrastructure. All of these resources contribute to Louisiana's economic momentum, and AAR is one of many companies that have taken notice as they continue to invest here, creating more great opportunities for our people."

Commenting on the signing, Storch said: "I want to thank Gov. Jindal, the airport authority and the state's economic development agency for partnering with us and moving swiftly to reach this agreement. We look forward to becoming a vital part of the Louisiana business community and helping to elevate Lake Charles' position as an aviation center of excellence. The new operation builds upon the Company's industry-leading position by adding capability for AAR to expand into the wide-body market."

"The AAR presence will expand the types and numbers of aircraft that will be worked at the Chennault facility," said Robb. "Since AAR is the largest aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul organization in the United States and the third-largest in the world, Chennault anticipates significant growth in both jobs and commerce at the site. AAR selected the Chennault location based upon the fact that the facilities met their needs and because of the apparent teamwork they observed between the State of Louisiana, Calcasieu Parish, the City of Lake Charles and Chennault."

Commenting on the Sowela upgrade announcement, Dr. Neil Aspinwall, Chancellor, said, "This is a very important day for SOWELA. As the College is uniquely positioned to become a key source of the training needed by the workers who will be employed by AAR as well as Northrop Grumman, both of which are literally next door. This also enhances and further supports our reputation of providing skilled workers to specialized industries."

