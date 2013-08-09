Panel delays incentives on Sasol fuel plant

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A legislative committee has delayed approval of incentives for a huge fuel plant planned for Southwest Louisiana, with some members complaining they don't have enough information about the cost of tax incentives used to lure the facility.
Gov. Bobby Jindal's economic development chief, Stephen Moret, fought the delay.
Moret said the project by South African energy company Sasol Ltd. will - from the beginning - create more tax revenue than the state grants in incentives.
But the Joint Budget Committee delayed the project until its next meeting - likely in two weeks. Some members complained that a lack of information on the cost of incentives make the creation of an annual budget difficult.
Approval of a Lockheed-Martin project also was delayed, without discussion.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.